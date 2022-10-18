Texas LB Jaylan Ford named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Texas linebacker Jaylon Ford has been named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week following his breakout performance against Iowa State.

Ford totaled eight tackles and two forced turnovers in the narrow victory over the Cyclones. His first-half interception and a game-winning fumble recovery in the fourth quarter proved crucial to Texas coming out on top. Ford graded out with an impressive 91.6 score, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Longhorns’ have improved drastically on the defensive side of the ball this season. Ford is playing a significant role in Texas’ resurgence as he is enjoying an All-Conference level season. He leads the Big 12 in both total tackles and forced fumbles on the year.

The junior joins defensive back Jahdae Barron as Longhorn defenders to earn Big 12 weekly honors this season. Barron won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week back in Sept.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire