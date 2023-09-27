Texas LB Jaylan Ford continues to impress

Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford has been a game wrecker this season.

Ford hasn’t skipped a beat after being a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022. In Week 4 against Baylor, Ford was named the Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week. Ford had eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception in the victory on Saturday.

The senior is the only defensive player to have been on the field for more than 75% of the snaps, according to CJ Vogel. That is huge when it comes to veteran players staying in the game and it shows how much this coaching staff needs and trusts him to be out on the field.

Ford is currently one of the best run defenders and coverage men on the field, which is impressive as a linebacker. Most of the time linebackers can do one or the other, but that’s exactly what makes Ford so special for this defense.

He is now considered one of the best defensive players in the country after returning for his senior season. The Longhorns will try to keep their winning streak alive when they take on the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire