Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown’s targeting appeal rejected by NCAA

Texas star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown seemingly made one of the most exciting plays of the game against UTSA. Overshown sacked the elusive Frank Harris Jr. to force a huge punt late in the football game.

The stop was a major turning point of the game in favor of Texas, but the refs had other plans.

Overshown was called for a controversial targeting penalty which extended the UTSA drive and got him ejected from the game. Texas was able to hold on for a 41-20 victory over UTSA with a strong second-half effort.

The Longhorns will be without Overshown for the first half of the Big 12 opener against Texas Tech on Saturday. Steve Sarkisian appealed Overshown’s targeting call to the NCAA, but the decision ultimately remained.

Linebackers Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey and Jaylan Ford are expected to see more playing time in Overshown’s absence. Sarkisian feels good about the rest of the linebacker core stepping up in his place.

“We’ve got a great deal of confidence in Tucker-Dorsey. This guy has played a ton of football. He stepped in Saturday and played really good for us. We’ll be OK. Obviously, DeMarvion is a heck of a player. He’s a playmaker for us and can do a lot of different things. But we’ll be OK. Would we love to have Agent Zero out there for us? For sure. But if we don’t, we’ll get through the half and we’ll play good football. We’ve got enough good player to get us through the half and then get him back in the second half.”

Texas faces its first road test of the season as they travel to Lubbock for a matchup against Texas Tech.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire