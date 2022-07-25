Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown named to the 2022 Butkus Award watch list

Texas senior De’Marvion Overshown has been named to the 2022 Butkus Award watch list. An honor rewarded to the top colligate linebacker in the nation.

Overshown is taking advantage of his COIVD-19 year of extra eligibility and is returning for a fifth season in Austin.

He led the Longhorns defense with 74 total tackles along with 5.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles over 10 games in 2021.

Year two in Pete Kwaitkowski’s system should prove beneficial for Overshown. Texas will use Overshown in a multitude of different ways this upcoming season. Giving him more chances to play on the edge will create more pass rush opportunities on late downs.

Former Longhorn Derrick Johnson took home the Butkus Award back in 2004 and is the only Longhorn to have done so. Here is is look at the full list of player named to the watch list ahead of the 2022 season.

DeMarvion Overshown has been named to the Butkus Award Watch List 🤘 @AGENT0__ pic.twitter.com/vUVltFvPvl — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) July 25, 2022

