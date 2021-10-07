Texas lands huge commitment from four-star wide receiver Brenen Thompson

Wide receiver has been a major hole in Texas’ 2022 class for some time. Having four-star Armani Winfield on board was a great start under Steve Sarkisian but it’s been nine months since his commitment.

Speed was the element missing from the class. Winfield is a great receiver prospect but is missing an absolute barnburner to pair alongside true freshman Xavier Worthy.

On Wednesday, Andre Coleman was able to lock down the first speedster at wide receiver in the Longhorns’ 2022 class.

Four-star Brenen Thompson announced his commitment to Texas on Wednesday via CBS Sports Live. Oklahoma State and Texas A&M were the other finalists for the wide receiver.

We can officially mark this as Sarkisian’s first head-to-head win against Jimbo Fisher in the recruiting world. While Oklahoma State was a finalist, there was never a doubt the four-star was going to leave the state of Texas.

A trip to Texas A&M was on deck for Saturday’s matchup against Alabama before Thompson decided to shut down his recruitment. The official visit to Austin during Rice weekend ended up sealing the deal for Texas.

Sark after dark strikes! Four-star WR Brenen Thompson chooses Texas over Oklahoma State and Texas A&M. Blink and you'll miss him. A huge win for the rebuild of the Longhorns' wide receiver room — Griffin McVeigh (@Griffin_McVeigh) October 7, 2021

At the end of the day, wide receivers with elite speed are going to attract Sarkisian. Think of his 2019 group at Alabama in Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, DeVonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle. An attempt will be made to recreate that in Austin.

Not many players in the state are faster than Thompson. His blazing numbers on the track speak for themselves, let alone the football field.

One of the nation’s best out of West Texas — Rivals100 ATH Brenen Thompson — with some notable track times this spring, including a 10.38 in the 100Mpic.twitter.com/PrAGHNEq0B — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) April 23, 2021

On the 247Sports composite, Thompson ranks as the No. 14 wide receiver in the country and No. 87 overall. Within the state of Texas, he is the No. 11 prospect. He is now the highest-rated commit in the Longhorns’ 2022 class.

