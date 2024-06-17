Texas lands highly touted 2026 quarterback recruit, son of former NBA player

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas football’s latest verbal commitment is from the top quarterback in the 2026 class and son of a former professional basketball player.

Dia Bell, a 5-star quarterback from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida and son of 12-year NBA veteran Raja Bell, said Tuesday he intends to be a Longhorn. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, he’s the top 2026 Florida recruit and No. 2 quarterback in the country.

The heavily recruited Bell chose the Longhorns over several Power 5 schools including Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Colorado, Miami, Louisiana State, Ohio State, Oregon and Ole Miss among others.

Bell told 247Sports that he received an offer from Texas when he attended a spring practice in March and that he wasn’t expecting to get it then.

“It meant a lot. I wasn’t expecting it,” he said. “I was expecting to come back in the summer for a camp and hopefully getting it then but they kind of just sprung it on me then and so we’ve been in touch every week so it’s been good.”

And yes, in case you’re wondering, he also plays basketball. According to stats listed on MaxPreps, he averaged 20.7 points per game for American Heritage in his freshman season.

The Longhorns are pursuing a number of other 2026 recruits including 305-pound offensive tackle John Turntine of North Crowley and Texarkana running back Tradarian Bell. KJ Lacey, one of the top 2025 quarterback recruits, verbally committed to Texas on June 3, according to 247.

