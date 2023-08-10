Texas lands crucial commitment from Duncanville five-star DE Colin Simmons

Five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons from the Class of 2024

The No. 1 high school player in Texas is sticking in the Lone Star State.

Duncanville's Colin Simmons announced on Thursday his commitment to Texas giving the Longhorns their first five-star recruit in their 2024 ranks.

Simmons had a legendary junior season with 22.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss and 45 quarterback hurries as Duncanville went 15-0 and won their first state championship since 1998. For context, current Pro Bowl edge Myles Garrett had 19.5 sacks as a senior out at Arlington Martin. In the final game vs. Galena Park Northshore, Simmons was chosen as defensive MVP after collecting two sacks in the 28-21 victory.

"It came to the last little moment," Simmons said during the On3 livestream. "I just want to take care of my family, and I feel like Texas put me in the best position to take care of them."

With Barryn Sorrell in his third year and eligible for the 2024 NFL draft, the Longhorns snagging a premier talent in Simmons is incredibly important for their future. Simmons is not the first defensive lineman to commit to the Longhorns, but he is the first five-star in their 2024 class.

Before he was added, Texas had the 22nd ranked class with 15 hard commits according to 247Sports. With the addition of Simmons, that rank is sure to increase. The current top recruits include Jerrick Gibson, a four-star running back out of IMG Academy and Jordon Johnson-Rubell, a four-star corner also out of IMG.

Simmons is the highest-rated edge rusher to pledge to Texas since Plano West High School’s Jackson Jeffcoat in 2010. He’s also just the third 5-star edge to commit to Texas in the modern recruiting era, which dates back about two decades when various recruiting sources began ranking collegiate prospects. Jeffcoat and Kilgore High School’s Eddie Jones in 2006 were also consensus five-star recruits.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Five-star DE Colin Simmons announces commitment to Texas football