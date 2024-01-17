Texas lands commitments from two transfers on Tuesday

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is riding a wave of momentum.

Tuesday was another eventful one for the Texas staff, as they landed Oregon State wide receiver Silas Bolden and Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire via the transfer portal.

Speed, speed, and more speed.

That’s what Sark and the staff have gone after this offseason for depth and talent in the wide receiver room. Bolden is an extremely fast player, and you can expect him to contribute on kick returns and also to open up the playbook on offense. The former Beaver joins Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden as the three huge wide receiver transfer portal additions.

Blackshire, who entered the transfer portal on Jan. 8, was the second player of the day to commit to the Longhorns for the 2024 season. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker will have one year of eligibility left and chose Texas for one simple reason:

“The coaching staff, Sark, and being back home in the greatest state, Texas,” Blackshire said. “It means a lot to me. Also being with a group of people who want to see me succeed and be successful.”

It’s been a while since we’ve heard an athlete talk that highly of Texas, and it is proof that Steve Sarkisian and his excellent staff mean it when they talk about their five-star culture.

BREAKING: Former Alabama LB Kendrick Blackshire has Committed to Texas, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 245 LB from Duncanville, TX totaled 25 tackles, 1 Forced Fumble, & 1 Fumble Recovery in his time with the Crimson Tide Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining… pic.twitter.com/FcyzXdif3J — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire