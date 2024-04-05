Texas lands commitment from Westlake K Spencer Barnett

The Texas Longhorns earned a commitment from Austin Westlake kicker Spencer Barnett on Friday. It might be more significant than you would expect.

Barnett showed above average ability at the high school level. The Austin native has already booted a 59-yard field goal in his time at Westlake high school. What would be impressive for an NFL kicker is the case for the high school player.

There’s more to being a kicker than making long range kicks. Consistency in shorter field goals would prove more valuable over the course of a season. Nevertheless, Barnett’s power will be a useful tool on the football field.

As Texas heads to a more competitive conference, its margin for error will decrease. Having a top kicker becomes an even higher priority for the team. The Longhorns hope they have found their kicker of the future.

Texas will look for continued success on the recruiting trail over the summer.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire