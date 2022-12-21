Texas lands commitment from Wake Forest transfer DB Gavin Holmes

A busy early signing day for the Longhorns continues as Wake Forest defensive back transfer Gavin Holmes announced his commitment to Texas.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff made Holmes a priority transfer from the jump. Holmes made the trip to visit Texas last weekend and pulled the trigger on a commitment on Wednesday. He chose the Longhorns over offers from Arkansas, Penn State, Baylor and many others.

In 24 games over three seasons for the Demon Deacons, Holmes totaled 46 tackles, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions. He stands 5-foot-11 with the rangy athleticism necessary to play in the back end of a defense.

Holmes fills a massive need for a Texas secondary that is losing two starters from the 2022 season in D’Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook. Holmes has a chance to make an instant impact on the Longhorns’ defense similar to Ryan Watts last year.

