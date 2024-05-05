Texas lands commitment from San Jose State transfer CB Jay’Vion Cole

The Longhorns landed the top cornerback available in the transfer portal on Sunday.

San Jose State transfer cornerback Jay’Vion Cole announced his commitment to Texas after visiting campus over the weekend.

Throughout his two seasons with the Spartans, Cole registered 53 tackles, seven interceptions and one sack. According to Eric Nahlin of Inside Texas, the addition of Cole gives Texas its “highest IQ secondary in a very long time.”

Expect Cole to make an immediate impact for the Longhorns this season.

BREAKING: Former San Jose State Standout CB Jayvion Cole has Committed to Texas, he tells @on3sports The 6’0 180 CB has totaled 53 Tackles, 7 INT, 1 Sack, & 14 PD in his 2 years with the Spartans Was the Top Available CB in the Portal (per On3)https://t.co/DqXU2FoZFW pic.twitter.com/7fu7PuSusK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 5, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire