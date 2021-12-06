Texas lands commitment from four-star linebacker Kobie McKinzie

Reinforcements are Austin bound, as Texas was able to benefit off the departure of Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, and land a huge commitment from a former Sooner pledge.

Texas’ 2022 recruiting class is welcoming another member in four-star linebacker Kobie McKinzie out of Lubbock, Texas. After committing to Oklahoma almost a year ago, McKinizie decided to re-open his recruitment after the sudden departure of Riley.

As soon as Riley left and McKinzie decommited, the Texas staff was quick to offer him and get him to Austin for an official visit. The visit clearly left a lasting impression, as just two days after he went to check out the Forty Acres, he announced his commitment to Texas.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Kobie McKinzie has Committed to Texas, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’3 235 LB from Lubbock, TX chose the Longhorns over USC, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/YxcGE86DFt pic.twitter.com/HRUDy9jZYJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 6, 2021

Defense has been a major point of emphasis in recruiting for a Texas team that ranked No. 100 in the nation in total defense, giving up 456 yards per game.

Texas’ class stays at No. 7 in the 247Sports rankings, behind schools such as Penn State, Notre Dame, and Ohio State.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff will have ample opportunities to add even more talent to the class prior to early signing day on Dec. 15, and need to capitalize on all the coaches moving around and try to flip some high level players.