Texas lands commitment from five-star WR Johntay Cook II

We may be repeating ourselves here, but Texas couldn’t have dreamed of a better week on the recruiting trail.

It seems as if another domino falls each day that passes following Arch Manning’s commitment to Texas. Over the last week, the Longhorns have hauled in eight commitments for the 2023 class since the five-star quarterbacks announcement.

The momentum is clearly still rolling, as one of Texas’ top wide receiver targets for quite some time officially announced his commitment via Twitter. Five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook has committed to the University of Texas.

Cook is the No. 6 wide receiver in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

The speedster is a two-sport athlete in football and track and field for DeSoto High School, something Steve Sarkisian’s staff heavily values. As a junior in 2021, Cook hauled in 38 receptions for 806 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Cook had a top three schools list of Oregon, Michigan and Texas. He now becomes the second highest-rated commit in Texas’ 2023 class, trailing only Arch Manning.

