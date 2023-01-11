Texas lands commitment from 2024 QB Trey Owens

Steve Sarkisian and Texas landed another big win on the recruiting trail on Wednesday. The Longhorns landed the commitment of 2024 quarterback Trey Owens.

The three-star signal caller chose Texas over offers from Baylor, Texas Tech and Houston.

Owens is a high-ceiling prospect with the arm strength and athleticism necessary to translate at the next level. He broke out on the scene after a fantastic junior season for Cy-Fair High School. Owens threw for over 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns, winning district MVP for his efforts.

Owens marks the third player to commit to Texas in the 2024 cycle. He joins four-star defensive back Jaden Allen and four-star wide receiver Hunter Moddon in the next group of Longhorns.

Texas is looking to put together a third straight elite recruiting class as they prepare for the move to the SEC.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire