Texas lands commitment from 2024 four-star Jaden Allen

It may be a long ways away, but Texas has added their first commit for the class of 2024, and it is somewhat of a legacy commit.

Four-star athlete Jaden Allen, the younger brother of current Texas signee safety Bryan Allen, took to Twitter to announce that he will be teaming up with bis brother and committing to Texas.

The younger Allen made his presence felt as a defensive back, and is projected by major recruited sites to play defensive back at the next level, contrary to his commit picture, which lists him as a receiver. In 13 games this past season he accumulated 28 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

Allen is currently a tad undersized at 5-foot-9 150, but still has room to fill out his frame, as he is just a sophomore in high school at the moment.

He chose to commit to Texas over schools such as Mississippi State, Jackson State, and LSU.