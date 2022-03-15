Texas lands commitment from 2023 four-star DL Dylan Spencer

The Longhorns landed the second commit to their 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Four-star defensive lineman Dylan Spencer announced his commitment to the University of Texas via Twitter. The Houston native is rated the No. 25 defensive lineman in the country for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Spencer had received offers from LSU, Texas A&M, USC and Baylor among others. Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis was impressively able to land a verbal commitment from Spencer prior to spring visits.

Spencer currently attends C.E. King High School after brief stints at Katy High School and West Orange-Stark during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Considering the uptick in crystal ball predictions in favor of Texas for several 2023 prospects, Spencer’s commitment could provide a wave of momentum for the Longhorns on the recruiting trail.

