Texas lands commitment from 2022 four-star edge rusher J’mond Tapp

Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis has gained a ton of momentum on the recruiting trail over the last two weeks.

On Monday, Texas added two four-star prospects to their 2022 recruiting class. In the early afternoon, four-star defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe announced his commitment. Just hours later, four-star edge rusher J’Mond Tapp joined the party.

Tapp is rated the No. 9 prospect in the state of Louisiana and the No. 9 edge for the 2022 cycle according to 247Sports composite. The Ascension Catholic product chose Texas over LSU, Alabama, and others.

The three-sport athlete has compiled an impressive list of offers up to this point including Florida, Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, and USC. However, Tapp only took two visits throughout the month of June, an unofficial to LSU and an official to Texas.

In 2020, Tapp recorded 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and one safety. He becomes one of the highest rated defensive commits in Texas’ 2022 class, behind only four-star safety Bryan Allen Jr. and Bledsoe.

Bledsoe and Tapp’s commitments on Monday catapulted Texas from the No. 10 class in the nation to the No. 6.