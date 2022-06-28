Texas lands 2023 five-star safety Derek Williams over Crimson Tide
Five-star safety, Derek Williams, has committed to the University of Texas over Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, and others.
Williams is the No. 3 safety in the 2023 recruiting cycle and the No. 37 player overall. Coming in at 6’2 and 185-pounds, Williams has an outstanding frame to succeed at the collegiate and professional levels and he comes out of New Iberia, Louisiana.
Williams would have been a massive get for the Tide because the possibility of pairing him with recent commit tony mitchell would have been something special.
Instead, he will join former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian in Austin and will attempt to revive the Texas brand.
1000% COMMITTED ‼️ #hookem @TexasFootball @CoachSark @Coach_TJoseph @Coach_Gideon @ryantoine @PublicSKOOL_Bun @skiezwamp @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/FcY6W5tFAI
— Derek williams jr. 🏈❗️ (@derek2_williams) June 27, 2022
