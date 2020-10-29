Texas: Kyle Busch ends 33-race winless streak

Texas Motor Speedway hosted all three NASCAR premier series for the second of the three-race Round of 8. The XFINITY and Truck Series races were run as scheduled. The CUP Series started on Sunday and, due to unpredictable weather, was red flagged at the completion of 52 of the scheduled 334 laps. After several attempts at beating the intermittent rain showers and heavy mist, the rest of the event was postponed until Monday. The same weather problem caused postponements to Tuesday and finally went to completion late on Wednesday afternoon. The three series move to Martinsville Speedway in Virginia this coming weekend for the final race in the Round of 8 races.
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Sun, Oct 25, Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 - Texas Motor Speedway - 334 laps.
- Kevin Harvick (#4 Ford Mustang) started from the pole for Sunday’s event. Joey Logano (#22 Ford Mustang) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #2 Brad Keselowski, #9 Chase Elliott, #88 Alex Bowman, #19 Martin Truex, Jr., #11 Denny Hamlin, #1 Kurt Busch, #18 Kyle Busch and #12 Ryan Blaney, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.
- Kyle Busch (#18 Toyota Camry) scored his 57th victory in 569 NCS races. This is his 1st victory and 19th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 4th victory and 17th top-10 finish in 31 races at Texas. Martin Truex Jr. (2nd) posted his 17th top-10 finish in 32 Texas races and his 22nd top-10 finish in 2020. Christopher Bell (3rd), the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender, earned his 1st top-10 finish in three races at Texas. Polesitter Kevin Harvick led 28 laps and finished in 16th place. Kevin Harvick leads the point standings by 15 points over Denny Hamlin (finished 9th). Next on the NCS schedule: Sun, Nov 1, Xfinity 500 - Martinsville Speedway - 500 laps.
CUP playoffs Round of 8 (G/L):
1. Kevin Harvick
2. Denny Hamlin
3. Brad Keselowski
4. Alex Bowman +2
------------------------
After the next race (Martinsville), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NCS playoffs Championship 4 to compete in the season-ending NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix on November 8. (Since Joey Logano clinched a spot because of his win at Kansas two weeks ago, Alex Bowman is actually below the “cut-line” heading into Martinsville)
------------------------
5. Chase Elliott -1
6. Joey Logano -1 (clinched spot in Championship 4 race at Phoenix)
7. Martin Truex Jr.
8. Kurt Busch
NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)
Sat, Oct 24, O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 - Texas Motor Speedway - 200 laps.
- Chase Briscoe (#98 Ford Mustang) started from the pole for Saturday’s event. Justin Haley (#11 Chevrolet Camaro) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #19 Brandon Jones, #39 Ryan Sieg, #7 Justin Allgaier, #10 Ross Chastain, #22 Austin Cindric, #8 Jeb Burton, #9 Noah Gragson and #1 Michael Annett, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.
- Harrison Burton (#20 Toyota Supra) scored his 3rd victory in 41 NXS races. This is his 3rd victory and 20th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 1st victory and 3rd top-10 finish in four races at Texas. Noah Gragson (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in five Texas races and his 23rd top-10 finish in 2020. Anthony Alfredo (3rd) earned his 1st top-10 finish in three races at Texas. Polesitter Chase Briscoe led 34 laps and finished 24th. Chase Briscoe leads the point standings by 30 points over Austin Cindric. Next on the NXS schedule: Sat, Oct 31, Draft Top 250 - Martinsville Speedway - 250 laps.
NXS playoffs Round of 8 (G/L):
1. Chase Briscoe
2. Austin Cindric +2
3. Justin Allgaier -1
4. Justin Haley +1
------------------------
After the next race (Martinsville), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NXS playoffs Championship 4 to compete in the season-ending Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 at Phoenix on November 7.
------------------------
5. Brandon Jones -2
6. Ross Chastain
7. Noah Gragson +1
8. Ryan Sieg -1
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOT)
Sun, Oct 25, SpeedyCash.com 400 - Texas Motor Speedway - 147 laps (+5 laps OT).
- Sheldon Creed (#2 Chevrolet Silverado) started from the pole for Sunday’s event. Brett Moffitt (#23 Chevrolet Silverado) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #16 Austin Hill, #98 Grant Enfinger, #51 Chandler Smith, #21 Zane Smith, #88 Matt Crafton, #99 Ben Rhodes, #26 Tyler Ankrum and #18 Christian Eckes, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.
- Sheldon Creed scored his 4th victory in 52 GOT races. This is his 4th victory and 11th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 1st victory and 2nd top-10 finish in six races at Fort Worth. Austin Hill (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in ten Texas races and his 17th top-10 finish in 2020. Zane Smith (3rd), the highest finishing ROTY, earned his 1st top-10 finish in three races at Texas. Sheldon Creed leads the point standings by 19 points over Austin Hill. Next on the GOT schedule: Fri, Oct 30, NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 - Martinsville Speedway - 200 laps.
GOT playoffs Round of 8 (G/L):
1. Sheldon Creed (clinched spot in Championship 4 race at Phoenix)
2. Austin Hill
3. Zane Smith
4. Brett Moffitt (clinched spot in Championship 4 race at Phoenix)
------------------------
After the next race (Martinsville), the bottom 4 will not advance to the Championship 4 to compete in the season-ending Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on November 6.
------------------------
5. Matt Crafton +1
6. Grant Enfinger -1
7. Ben Rhodes
8. Tyler Ankrum
NASCAR Feeder Series
ARCA Menards Series:
2020 ARCA Menards Series Champion: Bret Holmes
2020 Bounty Rookie of the Year: Hailie Deegan
ARCA Menards East:
2020 ARCA Menards East Champion: Sam Mayer
2020 Bounty Rookie of the Year: Ty Gibbs
ARCA Menards West: (Doubleheader, two California tracks - Bakersfield and Roseville)
Fri, Oct 23, NAPA 150 - All American Speedway - 125 laps.
Winner: Gio Scelzi - P1: Taylor Gray - Points Leader: Jesse Love
Sun, Oct 25, NAPA ENEOS 125 - Kern County Raceway Park - 125 laps.
Winner: Taylor Gray - P1: Jesse Love - Points Leader: Jesse Love
Season Finale: Sat, Nov 7, Arizona Lottery 100 - Phoenix Raceway - 100 laps.
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour:
2020 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Champion: Justin Bonsignore
2020 Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Tyler Rypkema
NASCAR Pinty's Series:
2020 Pinty’s FanCave Challenge Champion: Jason Hathaway
Next: 2021 season opener not yet announced.
NASCAR Peak Mexico Series:
Thu, Oct 22, at Autodromo Potosino, Mexico
Winner: Salvador de Alba - Points Leader: Ruben Rovelo
Next: (Tentatively) Sat, Nov 7 at Ovalo Aguascalientes Mexico - Mexico
Track Details
All American Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Roseville, California
Autodromo Potosino - 0.5-mile oval - San Luis Potosi, Mexico
Kern County Raceway Park - 0.5-mile oval - Bakersfield, California
Martinsville Speedway (MS) - 0.526-mile oval - Martinsville, Virginia
Ovalo Aguascalientes Mexico - 0.875-mile concrete oval - Aguascalientes, Mexico
Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona
Texas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile quad-oval - Fort Worth, Texas