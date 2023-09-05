Texas jumps two spots in latest Coaches Poll after 37-10 over Rice

Cami Griffin
·1 min read
1

While Texas didn’t see any movement in the latest AP Poll, they did climb two spots in the Coaches Poll after Week 1.

Big 12 foe Oklahoma also climbed two spots in the Coaches Poll after a dominating 73-0 win over Arkansas State. Kansas State is the only other Big 12 program ranked after an underwhelming weekend for the conference.

Texas’ next opponent, Alabama, enters the crucial Week 2 matchup as the No. 3 team in the country. Here’s the full look at the Coaches Poll after the first week of the season.

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Alabama

  4. Ohio State

  5. Florida State

  6. USC

  7. Penn State

  8. Washington

  9. Tennessee

  10. Texas

  11. Notre Dame

  12. Utah

  13. Oregon

  14. LSU

  15. Kansas State

  16. UNC

  17. Oklahoma

  18. Oregon State

  19. Wisconsin

  20. Ole Miss

  21. Clemson

  22. Tulane

  23. Texas A&M

  24. Duke

  25. Colorado

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire