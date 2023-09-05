Texas jumps two spots in latest Coaches Poll after 37-10 over Rice
While Texas didn’t see any movement in the latest AP Poll, they did climb two spots in the Coaches Poll after Week 1.
Big 12 foe Oklahoma also climbed two spots in the Coaches Poll after a dominating 73-0 win over Arkansas State. Kansas State is the only other Big 12 program ranked after an underwhelming weekend for the conference.
Texas’ next opponent, Alabama, enters the crucial Week 2 matchup as the No. 3 team in the country. Here’s the full look at the Coaches Poll after the first week of the season.
Georgia
Michigan
Alabama
Ohio State
Florida State
USC
Penn State
Washington
Tennessee
Texas
Notre Dame
Utah
Oregon
LSU
Kansas State
UNC
Oklahoma
Oregon State
Wisconsin
Ole Miss
Clemson
Tulane
Texas A&M
Duke
Colorado
