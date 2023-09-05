Texas jumps two spots in latest Coaches Poll after 37-10 over Rice

While Texas didn’t see any movement in the latest AP Poll, they did climb two spots in the Coaches Poll after Week 1.

Big 12 foe Oklahoma also climbed two spots in the Coaches Poll after a dominating 73-0 win over Arkansas State. Kansas State is the only other Big 12 program ranked after an underwhelming weekend for the conference.

Texas’ next opponent, Alabama, enters the crucial Week 2 matchup as the No. 3 team in the country. Here’s the full look at the Coaches Poll after the first week of the season.

Georgia Michigan Alabama Ohio State Florida State USC Penn State Washington Tennessee Texas Notre Dame Utah Oregon LSU Kansas State UNC Oklahoma Oregon State Wisconsin Ole Miss Clemson Tulane Texas A&M Duke Colorado

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire