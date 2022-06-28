Texas jumps into top three of 247Sports’ 2023 recruiting class rankings
Texas football fans are on cloud nine this week.
The Longhorns have landed several highly rated 2023 prospects following Arch Manning’s commitment to Texas. One of the most historic recruiting days came on Sunday, where the Longhorns landed commitments from five players on the offensive side of the ball.
Texas’ momentum on the recruiting trail doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon, either. Steve Sarkisian’s staff is doing a tremendous job building relationships with key targets and are the current favorites to land five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook, four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. and four-star linebacker Derion Gullette among others.
The commitment of five-star safety Derek Williams on Monday catapulted Texas into the top three of 247Sports’ recruiting class rankings for the 2023 cycle.
Here’s a look at the top 10 classes in the country currently.
Ohio State - 256.79
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
14 total commits in the class
Notre Dame - 251.59
Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports
15 total commits in the class
Texas - 238.58
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
15 total commits in the class
Penn State - 229.35
Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports
15 total commits in the class
Clemson - 228.39
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
14 total commits in the class
Arkansas - 214.91
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
17 total commits in the class
Georgia - 213.89
Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
12 total commits in the class
Texas Tech - 209.22
John E. Moore III/Getty Images
21 total commits in the class
Cincinnati - 207.73
Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
20 total commits in the class
Northwestern - 205.41
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
20 total commits in the class
