Texas jumps one spot in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
The latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll showed significant movement this week in regards to the top five teams in the country.
A new No. 1 emerged in Alabama jumping two spots, while UCLA entered the top five as the No. 4 team in the Coaches Poll this week. Houston stayed put at No. 2 and Texas climbed one spot to No. 5.
Texas will face Texas Tech on Monday night in Lubbock with Big 12 title implications on the line.
Here’s a look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
22-3
782 (15)
+2
2
Houston
23-2
775 (15)
–
3
Purdue
21-4
679 (1)
-2
4
UCLA
21-4
679
+3
5
20-5
642
+1
6
Virginia
19-4
634 (1)
+3
7
Kansas
20-5
624
+1
8
Arizona
22-4
554
-4
9
Baylor
19-6
549
+3
10
Marquette
20-6
455
–
11
19-6
438
-6
12
Gonzaga
21-5
368
+4
13
Miami
20-5
360
+7
14
Kansas State
19-6
354
-3
15
Indiana
18-7
346
+3
16
Xavier
19-6
328
-1
17
Saint Mary’s
22-5
305
-3
18
Iowa State
16-8
238
-5
19
Creighton
17-8
226
+7
20
San Diego State
20-5
158
+3
21
Providence
18-7
151
-4
22
North Carolina State
20-6
128
–
23
Connecticut
19-7
119
-2
24
Texas Christian
17-8
78
-5
25
18-7
65
+9
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Clemson; No. 24 Duke
Others Receiving Votes
Northwestern 54; Florida Atlantic 49; Illinois 41; Pittsburgh 35; Rutgers 21; Clemson 21; Maryland 20; Oklahoma State 15; Missouri 15; Nevada 13; Auburn 13; Duke 12; Iowa 4; Charleston 2; Oral Roberts 1