Texas jumps one spot in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll showed significant movement this week in regards to the top five teams in the country.

A new No. 1 emerged in Alabama jumping two spots, while UCLA entered the top five as the No. 4 team in the Coaches Poll this week. Houston stayed put at No. 2 and Texas climbed one spot to No. 5.

Texas will face Texas Tech on Monday night in Lubbock with Big 12 title implications on the line.

Here’s a look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 22-3 782 (15) +2 2 Houston 23-2 775 (15) – 3 Purdue 21-4 679 (1) -2 4 UCLA 21-4 679 +3 5 Texas 20-5 642 +1 6 Virginia 19-4 634 (1) +3 7 Kansas 20-5 624 +1 8 Arizona 22-4 554 -4 9 Baylor 19-6 549 +3 10 Marquette 20-6 455 – 11 Tennessee 19-6 438 -6 12 Gonzaga 21-5 368 +4 13 Miami 20-5 360 +7 14 Kansas State 19-6 354 -3 15 Indiana 18-7 346 +3 16 Xavier 19-6 328 -1 17 Saint Mary’s 22-5 305 -3 18 Iowa State 16-8 238 -5 19 Creighton 17-8 226 +7 20 San Diego State 20-5 158 +3 21 Providence 18-7 151 -4 22 North Carolina State 20-6 128 – 23 Connecticut 19-7 119 -2 24 Texas Christian 17-8 78 -5 25 Texas A&M 18-7 65 +9

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Clemson; No. 24 Duke

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern 54; Florida Atlantic 49; Illinois 41; Pittsburgh 35; Rutgers 21; Clemson 21; Maryland 20; Oklahoma State 15; Missouri 15; Nevada 13; Auburn 13; Duke 12; Iowa 4; Charleston 2; Oral Roberts 1

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire