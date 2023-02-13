Texas jumps one spot in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Cami Griffin
The latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll showed significant movement this week in regards to the top five teams in the country.

A new No. 1 emerged in Alabama jumping two spots, while UCLA entered the top five as the No. 4 team in the Coaches Poll this week. Houston stayed put at No. 2 and Texas climbed one spot to No. 5.

Texas will face Texas Tech on Monday night in Lubbock with Big 12 title implications on the line.

Here’s a look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Alabama

22-3

782 (15)

+2

2

Houston

23-2

775 (15)

3

Purdue

21-4

679 (1)

-2

4

UCLA

21-4

679

+3

5

Texas

20-5

642

+1

6

Virginia

19-4

634 (1)

+3

7

Kansas

20-5

624

+1

8

Arizona

22-4

554

-4

9

Baylor

19-6

549

+3

10

Marquette

20-6

455

11

Tennessee

19-6

438

-6

12

Gonzaga

21-5

368

+4

13

Miami

20-5

360

+7

14

Kansas State

19-6

354

-3

15

Indiana

18-7

346

+3

16

Xavier

19-6

328

-1

17

Saint Mary’s

22-5

305

-3

18

Iowa State

16-8

238

-5

19

Creighton

17-8

226

+7

20

San Diego State

20-5

158

+3

21

Providence

18-7

151

-4

22

North Carolina State

20-6

128

23

Connecticut

19-7

119

-2

24

Texas Christian

17-8

78

-5

25

Texas A&M

18-7

65

+9

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Clemson; No. 24 Duke

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern 54; Florida Atlantic 49; Illinois 41; Pittsburgh 35; Rutgers 21; Clemson 21; Maryland 20; Oklahoma State 15; Missouri 15; Nevada 13; Auburn 13; Duke 12; Iowa 4; Charleston 2; Oral Roberts 1

