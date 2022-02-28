Texas jumps one spot in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after defeating TCU, West Virginia

After defeating TCU and West Virginia over the last week, Texas moved up one spot to No. 21 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

The lack of movement in the rankings for the Longhorns is largely due to how the ranked teams ahead of them performed. Several teams ranked between 9-20 defeated solid and ranked teams over the last week.

Next up on the schedule, Texas will host No. 4 Baylor on Monday night for their last game in the Frank Erwin Center.

Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 24-3 771 (20) – 2 Duke 25-4 726 (9) +4 3 Arizona 25-3 707 -1 4 Baylor 24-5 649 (1) +7 5 Auburn 25-4 643 (1) -1 6 Kentucky 23-6 638 (1) -3 7 Kansas 23-5 615 -2 8 Providence 24-3 596 +2 9 Purdue 24-5 545 -2 10 Wisconsin 23-5 522 +2 11 Villanova 21-7 458 -3 12 Texas Tech 22-7 415 -3 13 Tennessee 21-7 401 +4 14 Houston 24-4 376 +1 15 Arkansas 23-6 356 +3 16 USC 25-4 319 – 17 Illinois 20-8 271 -3 18 UCLA 21-6 252 -5 19 Connecticut 21-7 244 +1 20 Saint Mary’s 24-6 220 +3 21 Texas 21-8 195 +1 22 Murray State 28-2 166 -1 23 Ohio State 18-8 104 -4 24 Alabama 19-10 44 +1 25 Michigan State 19-9 42 -1 25 Iowa 20-8 42 +4

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1

