Texas jumps one spot in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after defeating TCU, West Virginia

After defeating TCU and West Virginia over the last week, Texas moved up one spot to No. 21 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

The lack of movement in the rankings for the Longhorns is largely due to how the ranked teams ahead of them performed. Several teams ranked between 9-20 defeated solid and ranked teams over the last week.

Next up on the schedule, Texas will host No. 4 Baylor on Monday night for their last game in the Frank Erwin Center.

Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

24-3

771 (20)

2

Duke

25-4

726 (9)

+4

3

Arizona

25-3

707

-1

4

Baylor

24-5

649 (1)

+7

5

Auburn

25-4

643 (1)

-1

6

Kentucky

23-6

638 (1)

-3

7

Kansas

23-5

615

-2

8

Providence

24-3

596

+2

9

Purdue

24-5

545

-2

10

Wisconsin

23-5

522

+2

11

Villanova

21-7

458

-3

12

Texas Tech

22-7

415

-3

13

Tennessee

21-7

401

+4

14

Houston

24-4

376

+1

15

Arkansas

23-6

356

+3

16

USC

25-4

319

17

Illinois

20-8

271

-3

18

UCLA

21-6

252

-5

19

Connecticut

21-7

244

+1

20

Saint Mary’s

24-6

220

+3

21

Texas

21-8

195

+1

22

Murray State

28-2

166

-1

23

Ohio State

18-8

104

-4

24

Alabama

19-10

44

+1

25

Michigan State

19-9

42

-1

25

Iowa

20-8

42

+4

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1

