Texas jumps one spot in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after defeating TCU, West Virginia
After defeating TCU and West Virginia over the last week, Texas moved up one spot to No. 21 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.
The lack of movement in the rankings for the Longhorns is largely due to how the ranked teams ahead of them performed. Several teams ranked between 9-20 defeated solid and ranked teams over the last week.
Next up on the schedule, Texas will host No. 4 Baylor on Monday night for their last game in the Frank Erwin Center.
Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
24-3
771 (20)
–
2
Duke
25-4
726 (9)
+4
3
Arizona
25-3
707
-1
4
Baylor
24-5
649 (1)
+7
5
Auburn
25-4
643 (1)
-1
6
Kentucky
23-6
638 (1)
-3
7
Kansas
23-5
615
-2
8
Providence
24-3
596
+2
9
Purdue
24-5
545
-2
10
Wisconsin
23-5
522
+2
11
Villanova
21-7
458
-3
12
Texas Tech
22-7
415
-3
13
Tennessee
21-7
401
+4
14
Houston
24-4
376
+1
15
Arkansas
23-6
356
+3
16
USC
25-4
319
–
17
Illinois
20-8
271
-3
18
UCLA
21-6
252
-5
19
Connecticut
21-7
244
+1
20
Saint Mary’s
24-6
220
+3
21
Texas
21-8
195
+1
22
Murray State
28-2
166
-1
23
Ohio State
18-8
104
-4
24
Alabama
19-10
44
+1
25
Michigan State
19-9
42
-1
25
Iowa
20-8
42
+4
Others Receiving Votes
Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1
