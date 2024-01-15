Texas' Jerrin Thompson transferring to Auburn; where the 13 former Longhorns have ended up

Former Texas safety Jerrin Thompson has decided to move to Alabama.

Thompson announced on Monday that he'll transfer to Auburn. The Lufkin native spent the past four seasons as a safety in the Texas secondary. During his time with UT, Thompson started 31 times.

"Forever A LONGHORN .... Had to make a Stop by the JUNGLE," Thompson posted on Instagram.

Thompson becomes the second former Longhorn to transfer to Auburn this offseason. Defensive lineman Trill Carter also will join the Tigers.

This past season, the 6-foot, 191-pound Thompson recorded 38 tackles, a team-high seven pass breakups and scored a defensive touchdown for a Texas team that reached the College Football Playoff. Auburn fans will probably take note of the fact that one of Thompson's three interceptions was recorded at Alabama.

In all, 13 Longhorns have entered the transfer portal. Here's where they landed:

∙ DB B.J. Allen Jr: North Texas

∙ DB X'avion Brice: North Texas

∙ WR Casey Cain: UNLV

∙ DL Trill Carter: Auburn

∙ DB Jalen Catalon, UNLV

∙ OL Sawyer Goram-Welch: Coastal Carolina

∙ QB Maalik Murphy: Duke

∙ WR Isaiah Neyor: Nebraska

∙ DB Jerrin Thompson: Auburn

∙ DB Larry Turner-Gooden: San Jose State

∙ QB Charles Wright: Appalachian State

Also, defensive back Kitan Crawford and edge rusher Kristopher Ross remain in the portal. Crawford took a visit to Nevada this past weekend, according to an Inside Texas report. Former UT linebackers coach Jeff Choate is the new coach there.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Former Texas football players transfer to new programs for 2024 season