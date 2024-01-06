Texas S Jerrin Thompson enters transfer portal

Texas senior safety Jerrin Thompson entered the transfer portal on Friday, according to On3.

Thompson had a career-high three interceptions in 2023, adding to his total of five. He joins fellow safety Kitan Crawford in entering the transfer portal on Friday, thinning out the defensive back room.

With the recent additions of Andrew Mukuba and Xavier Filsaime, it could have pushed Jerrin Thompson out of the picture, stacking the safety room for Texas even more.

The safety from Lufkin, Texas, committed to the Longhorns in 2019 and was a four-star prospect in the class of 2020.

Thompson was known for being a reliable player who consistently put in his best efforts, both on and off the field. In addition to his impressive skills as a defensive back, he was also one of the main leaders in the locker room.

With his departure from the team, his absence will undoubtedly be felt as Texas prepares to make the transition to the SEC in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire