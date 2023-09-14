Texas' Jay Hartzell receives 'heartfelt call' from Alabama after vile football incident

University of Texas President Jay Hartzell recently responded to Alabama's reaction to a video that surfaced over the weekend showing UA students heckling Longhorns football players on the sideline with racist and homophobic remarks, saying Longhorn Nation felt "very welcomed" overall in Tuscaloosa.

University of Texas President Jay Hartzell recently gave an update on X about last Saturday's incident involving racist and homophobic remarks made by Alabama students toward Texas football players at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

In a post, Hartzell said Alabama President Stuart Bell gave him a "heartfelt call' after hearing of the offensive video, and stated that Longhorn Nation felt "very welcomed" by Alabama fans overall.

Thank you to my colleague and fellow President Stuart Bell @UofAlabama for your heartfelt call after hearing offensive remarks a few fans shouted at our @TexasFootball players Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Overall, Longhorn Nation felt very welcomed and had a first-class experience… — Jay Hartzell (@JCHartzell) September 14, 2023

During Saturday's game, a group of fans were caught on video heckling Texas players who were dancing on the sideline with racist and homophobic language.

On Monday, Alabama officials responded to an American-Statesman request for comment with a statement saying that they were "disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night" and that they condemned the behavior.

"Fans are strongly encouraged to report issues to our security on-site. Gameday and delayed reports are appropriately addressed and anyone found to be in violation of our rules and expectations will be promptly removed and may be banned from future events."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas, Alabama presidents have 'heartfelt call' over racist incident