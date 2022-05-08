Texas’ Jahleel Billingsley is one of the top tight end prospects for the 2023 NFL draft

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff hauled in a slew of offensive talent via the transfer portal this offseason.

One of those players has the potential to become one of Texas’ highest rated draft prospects for the 2023 NFL draft.

PFF recently released their 2023 big board for tight ends, and Jahleel Billingsley cracked the list as the No. 4 tight end and No. 61 player overall. He landed behind Georgia’s Arik Gilbert, South Carolina’s Jaheim Bell, and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer.

The talented pass catcher is expected to flourish in Sarkisian’s offense, especially with former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers under center.

Whole lotta talent at TE next season 💥 pic.twitter.com/lkJmMiAl4L — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 6, 2022

In three seasons at Alabama, Billingsley recorded 37 receptions for 559 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 15.1 yards per catch. He has the ability to make much more of an impact in Austin as he is currently competing alongside Ja’Tavion Sanders for the starting role.

