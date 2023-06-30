Texas’ Ja’Tavion Sanders viewed as PFF’s No. 2 tight end for 2024 NFL Draft

Texas is home to one of the best tight ends in the country.

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema recently ranked the top tight end prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft and Texas’ Ja’Tavion Sanders landed No. 2 on the list. Georgia’s Brock Bowers is the clear-cut No. 1 tight end in the country heading into the 2023 college football season and is expected to become a top-10 draft pick.

Sanders could be taken off the board shortly after Bowers.

The Texas star exploded onto the scene last year, starting all 13 games and recording 54 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. His 54 receptions were the most for a tight end in program history for a single season.

With quarterback Quinn Ewers reportedly progressing this offseason, Sanders should only continue to improve his draft stock.

