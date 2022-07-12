Texas included in top six schools for 2023 OT Vysen Lang

Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood continues to work hard on the recruiting front.

2023 three-star offensive tackle Vysen Lang included Texas in his top six schools on Tuesday. Lang took the trip to check out the city of Austin and the University’s campus back in June.

The Alabama product checks in with a strong 6-foot-5, 330-pound frame that provides him tons of upside at the collegiate level. Lang has the type of body and skillset Kyle Flood looks for in a high school prospect.

Texas’ 2023 recruiting class currently ranks No. 4 in the country according to 247Sports. Spots are filling up on the offensive line as the Horns already have four committed to the program. Flood is putting together back to back strong offensive line classes.

Here is a look at the top six schools remaining in Lang’s recruitment. It appears he has his sights set on playing college football in the SEC.

Arkansas

Auburn

Georgia

LSU

Tennessee

Texas

