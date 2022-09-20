Texas is included in On3 Sports’ featured games for Week 4

The college football season picks up momentum this weekend. Conference play and big time matchups raise the level of competition on Saturday.

Texas is mentioned in one of the better games of the weekend according to On3 Sports. The Longhorns face their West Texas rival, Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The game between the Longhorns and Red Raiders figures to be one of the better atmospheres in college football on Saturday. Texas’ anticipated move to the SEC heightens intrigue for what could be the last meeting between the two teams in Lubbock for awhile.

A number of Big 12 matchups are included in On3 Sports’ 10 featured games, while Tennessee and Florida highlight the day’s best games. Here is a look at the entire list.

No. 22 Florida at No. 12 Tennessee

No. 5 Clemson at No. 16 Wake Forest

No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State

No. 19 Texas at Texas Tech

Notre Dame at North Carolina

No. 18 Oregon at Washington State

No. 10 Arkansas at No. 20 Texas A&M (Arlington, TX)

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma

No. 7 USC at Oregon State

