Texas is included in On3 Sports’ featured games for Week 4
The college football season picks up momentum this weekend. Conference play and big time matchups raise the level of competition on Saturday.
Texas is mentioned in one of the better games of the weekend according to On3 Sports. The Longhorns face their West Texas rival, Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.
The game between the Longhorns and Red Raiders figures to be one of the better atmospheres in college football on Saturday. Texas’ anticipated move to the SEC heightens intrigue for what could be the last meeting between the two teams in Lubbock for awhile.
A number of Big 12 matchups are included in On3 Sports’ 10 featured games, while Tennessee and Florida highlight the day’s best games. Here is a look at the entire list.
No. 22 Florida at No. 12 Tennessee
Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
No. 5 Clemson at No. 16 Wake Forest
Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
No. 17 Baylor at Iowa State
Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports
No. 19 Texas at Texas Tech
Ut Vs Utsa Football Bsa 031
Notre Dame at North Carolina
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
No. 18 Oregon at Washington State
Oregon Spring Game
No. 10 Arkansas at No. 20 Texas A&M (Arlington, TX)
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
No. 7 USC at Oregon State
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports