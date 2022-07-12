Texas included in 247Sports’ top 10 jobs in college football ahead of 2022 season

Now more than ever, college football head coaches seem to be jumping ship to greener pastures when the opportunity arises.

We saw Lincoln Riley (USC) and Brian Kelly (LSU) make surprising moves this offseason due to a mixture of program history, location and financials at their new respective schools.

Other programs such as Alabama and Georgia will continue to be viewed as one of the most attractive destinations for a head coach due to their recent and consistent dominance.

A program such as Texas will always be relevant no matter how good the on-field product is at the time. It’s one of the most valuable programs in the country and offers several other attractive incentives.

While the top jobs in college football are often debated each offseason, Brad Crawford of 247Sports released his updated rankings of the top 10 jobs ahead of the 2022 season.

The Texas job landed above USC, Clemson, Texas A&M and Oklahoma among others. Take a look at Crawford’s full rankings below.

h

h

Oklahoma

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Caten Hyde/Texas Athletics Department

LSU

Andre Broussard/Special to The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

