Texas included in 247Sports’ top 10 jobs in college football ahead of 2022 season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Lincoln RileyAmerican football player and coach
Now more than ever, college football head coaches seem to be jumping ship to greener pastures when the opportunity arises.
We saw Lincoln Riley (USC) and Brian Kelly (LSU) make surprising moves this offseason due to a mixture of program history, location and financials at their new respective schools.
Other programs such as Alabama and Georgia will continue to be viewed as one of the most attractive destinations for a head coach due to their recent and consistent dominance.
A program such as Texas will always be relevant no matter how good the on-field product is at the time. It’s one of the most valuable programs in the country and offers several other attractive incentives.
While the top jobs in college football are often debated each offseason, Brad Crawford of 247Sports released his updated rankings of the top 10 jobs ahead of the 2022 season.
The Texas job landed above USC, Clemson, Texas A&M and Oklahoma among others. Take a look at Crawford’s full rankings below.
h
h
Oklahoma
BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Clemson
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
USC
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Texas
Caten Hyde/Texas Athletics Department
LSU
Andre Broussard/Special to The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
Ohio State
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia
Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
Alabama
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
1
1
1
1
1
1