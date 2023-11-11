Texas HS Football 2023 Bi-District Playoff Highlights
The high school football season always seems to fly by and here we are again. The postseason has arrived and there's nothing quite like playoff time in the state of Texas.
The high school football season always seems to fly by and here we are again. The postseason has arrived and there's nothing quite like playoff time in the state of Texas.
Michigan vs. Ohio State isn't the only game that will play a part in shaping the CFP picture in the last three weeks of the regular season.
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
College Football Playoff leaders continue to move closer to adjusting the postseason format in the wake of realignment.
Even without Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan train keeps chugging along.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Follow the entire UFC 295 card live from Madison Square Garden in New York City right here on Yahoo Sports.
The CFP has found its new director and it's a bit of a stunner.
Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde react to Friday afternoon's news that the Big Ten has suspended Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season.
Dalton Del Don delivers several players who could be foundations and some to avoid when building daily fantasy lineups in Week 10.
Johnson led all Wildcats players with 14 points as Arizona topped Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Two fantasy-friendly teams will square off in Week 10, but which of them will put on the best performance? Jorge Martin and Scott Pianowski pick their sides.
Harbaugh was suspended for the remainder of the regular season on Friday for the alleged in-person sign-stealing scheme a former staffer led.
The Rebels are already bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.
No. 3 Michigan plays at No. 10 Penn State at Noon ET on Saturday.
There are two top-10 matchups on tap as Michigan visits Penn State and Georgia hosts Ole Miss.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don is back with his lineup advice for every game on the Week 10 slate.