Texas hosting 2025’s top athlete Michael Terry III over the weekend

The Texas Longhorns are poised for a big recruiting weekend highlighted by the No. 1 athlete in the country, Michael Terry III.

Terry is ranked as the No. 28 prospect overall according to 247Sports composite rankings. 247Sports has him rated higher at No. 20 overall and the No. 6 player in the Lone Star State.

Currently, there are no projections for where he will ultimately pledge to play in the 2025 season and beyond. Terry is considering the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies, as well as Texas. He is a two-sport athlete having played football and competing in track.

As a junior, he rushed for 995 yards with 20 touchdowns to go along with 564 yards receiving with an additional 10 receiving touchdowns. Terry is quite the dynamic athlete in the state. Terry has already completed visits with Nebraska and Oregon, he will check in with the Aggies next week.

No timetable has been set for his commitment at this time.

Michael Terry’s Rankings

Outlet Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank 247Sports 5 1 6 20 ESPN 4 5 13 72 Rivals 4 16 13 73 On3 5 1 5 16 Composite 5 1 8 28

Michael Terry’s Film

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire