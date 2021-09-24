Texas will host the nation’s No. 1 linebacker for the second straight week

Texas appears to be in good standings with the nation’s No. 1 linebacker prospect from the 2022 recruiting class.

After visiting Austin last weekend for the Rice game, five-star linebacker Harold Perkins is expected to return for the second straight week. He will be in attendance for the Big 12 opener against Texas Tech per 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

The Cy Park High School product is rated the top linebacker in the country and the No. 4 overall prospect from the state of Texas, according to 247Sports. Nationally, he’s listed as the No. 14 recruit in the 2022 class.

#Texas set to host the nation's No. 1 linebacker Harold Perkins for a second-straight Saturday. More here: https://t.co/OAhXwiei0X — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) September 24, 2021

In 2020, Perkins accumulated 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, six pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. As a running back, he totaled 983 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, while adding on 14 receptions for 371 yards.

Two crystal ball predictions have been entered in favor of Texas A&M, but the Longhorns are very much still a player in his recruitment. An official visit to Oregon in November remains on Perkin’s schedule.

Texas has the chance to make up ground if they’re able to impress on the field for the second consecutive week.