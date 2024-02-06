Texas hoops prepares for pivotal Tuesday matchup vs. No. 14 Iowa State

A heated battle is set to ensue on the basketball court. The Texas Longhorns (15-7) face the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (16-5) on Tuesday night.

The Cyclones enter the game coming off a 70-68 road loss to the Baylor Bears. Undoubtedly, the team will look to get back into the win column as it competes for a Big 12 regular season title.

The Longhorns are simply trying to make the NCAA Tournament. Some projections see the team as a No. 7 seed currently, but there’s more than plenty of work left to do for head coach Rodney Terry’s squad.

Point guard Max Abmas leads the Texas offensive attack with 20.5 points and 3.5 assists per game. His team will need more efficiency than volume from Abmas as the level of competition increases against Iowa State.

The Cyclones scoring attack has been bolstered by UNLV transfer Keshon Gilbert who averages 14.2 points per game. His last five appearances have seen Gilbert put up over 18 points per game. Iowa State’s next highest performers in points per game are Tamin Lipsey (13.6) and three-point threat Milan Momcilovic (12.9).

Texas will look to carry over its success from a road win over TCU into its next matchup against Iowa State.

