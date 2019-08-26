Texas honors late Cedric Benson with No. 32 sticker on football helmets

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns will honor late running back Cedric Benson throughout the 2019 season.

The team will include a No. 32 sticker for Benson on the back of its helmets, sandwiched right between the player’s uniform number and an American flag.

Benson died on Aug. 17 in a late-night crash when his motorcycle hit a minivan that was pulling into the road in north Austin, Texas. His former head coach Mack Brown — now the head coach at North Carolina — was one of the first people to respond to the news of his death, saying on Instagram, “We lost a great one way too soon.”

The school had previously honored Benson on Aug. 24 — the same day as his funeral — with a prayer for him and his family during practice.

Texas kicks off its regular season schedule with a home game against Louisiana Tech on Aug. 31. They host No. 6 LSU on Sept. 7 and kick off Big 12 play against Oklahoma State on Sept. 21.

Benson was among the great Texas running backs

Benson was a bona fide star in his four years at Texas.

He surpassed 1,000 yards in every season and racked up 2,013 total yards his senior year. Benson's 5,540 rushing yards and 64 rushing touchdowns rank second only to Ricky Williams in the Longhorns record books.

The Midland, Texas, native was well decorated as just the second Longhorns recipient of the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation’s top running back. He was Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2001, twice first-team All-Big 12 and a consensus All-American in 2004.

Benson’s storied career at Texas made him the No. 4 overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2005 NFL draft. He played in one Super Bowl with the Bears in 2007 and later played his best NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The University of Texas will honor late running back Cedric Benson with a sticker on their football helmets this season. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

