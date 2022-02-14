Texas holds steady at No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25
Texas remains at No. 20 in the AP Poll Top 25 after splitting games against top 10 competition.
Here is a full look at the latest top 25 poll that was released on Monday.
Gonzaga
Auburn
Arizona
Kentucky
Purdue
Kansas
Baylor
Providence
Duke
Villanova
Texas Tech
Illinois
UCLA
Houston
Wisconson
Tennessee
USC
Ohio State
Michigan State
Texas
Murray State
Wyoming
Arkansas
UCONN
Alabama
The Longhorns are still a difficult team to figure out. They beat No. 6 Kansas in dramatic fashion before getting blown out on the road at No. 7 Baylor.
Up next is another difficult week starting off with a trip to arch-rival Oklahoma, who is playing much better basketball of late. Texas will then welcome in No. 11 Texas Tech to Austin for a massive rematch.
A 2-0 week would be an excellent boost for Texas’ NCAA tournament resume. ESPN has the Horns on the brink of a No. 4 seed as it stands today.
