Texas holds steady at No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25

Cj Mumme
Texas remains at No. 20 in the AP Poll Top 25 after splitting games against top 10 competition.

Here is a full look at the latest top 25 poll that was released on Monday.

  1. Gonzaga

  2. Auburn

  3. Arizona

  4. Kentucky

  5. Purdue

  6. Kansas

  7. Baylor

  8. Providence

  9. Duke

  10. Villanova

  11. Texas Tech

  12. Illinois

  13. UCLA

  14. Houston

  15. Wisconson

  16. Tennessee

  17. USC

  18. Ohio State

  19. Michigan State

  20. Texas

  21. Murray State

  22. Wyoming

  23. Arkansas

  24. UCONN

  25. Alabama

The Longhorns are still a difficult team to figure out. They beat No. 6 Kansas in dramatic fashion before getting blown out on the road at No. 7 Baylor.

Up next is another difficult week starting off with a trip to arch-rival Oklahoma, who is playing much better basketball of late. Texas will then welcome in No. 11 Texas Tech to Austin for a massive rematch.

A 2-0 week would be an excellent boost for Texas’ NCAA tournament resume. ESPN has the Horns on the brink of a No. 4 seed as it stands today.

