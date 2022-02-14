Texas holds steady at No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25

Texas remains at No. 20 in the AP Poll Top 25 after splitting games against top 10 competition.

Here is a full look at the latest top 25 poll that was released on Monday.

Gonzaga Auburn Arizona Kentucky Purdue Kansas Baylor Providence Duke Villanova Texas Tech Illinois UCLA Houston Wisconson Tennessee USC Ohio State Michigan State Texas Murray State Wyoming Arkansas UCONN Alabama

The Longhorns are still a difficult team to figure out. They beat No. 6 Kansas in dramatic fashion before getting blown out on the road at No. 7 Baylor.

Up next is another difficult week starting off with a trip to arch-rival Oklahoma, who is playing much better basketball of late. Texas will then welcome in No. 11 Texas Tech to Austin for a massive rematch.

A 2-0 week would be an excellent boost for Texas’ NCAA tournament resume. ESPN has the Horns on the brink of a No. 4 seed as it stands today.

