Texas holds players only meeting ahead of West Virginia matchup

Texas is looking for answers following its overtime loss to Texas Tech last weekend.

The Longhorns’ late-game woes continue to haunt them yet again this season. Texas held a 14-point advantage in the second half before Texas Tech came storming back to steal the victory 37-34.

Steve Sarkisian has been proud of the mentality of his team following the difficult loss. He alluded to the Longhorns holding a players-only meeting on Tuesday to focus on some of the recurring issues.

“What I was proud of with those guys was coming out of the ballgame last week, Monday they had a leadership council meeting. Then Tuesday morning, they had a player-only meeting where the leadership committee addressed some of the things that I talked about where we can improve. I thought that was a great sign they were willing to take that initiative and do that.”

Texas looks to avoid dropping to 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play as they host West Virginia on Saturday. The injury status of quarterback Quinn Ewers and wide receiver Xavier Worthy is still unclear.

