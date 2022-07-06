Texas holds better odds than expected to win the Big 12 in 2022

Big 12 football will look much different this season than in years past.

Texas Tech, Oklahoma and TCU will be led by new head coaches, while Texas, West Virginia, Kansas State, Baylor, Oklahoma and a couple others will be fielding new faces at quarterback.

The two teams who participated in the Big 12 championship game last season will also look a bit different. Oklahoma State lost their top tier defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, to Ohio State shortly after the 2021 season concluded. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda chose to part ways with last year’s starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon this offseason in favor of redshirt sophomore Blake Shapen.

Needless to say, the Big 12 title is up for the taking.

As is nearly every year, however, Texas and Oklahoma still have the best odds to take home the conference title this season according to Tipico Sportsbook. Here’s the odds for each Big 12 team ahead of the 2022 season.

Kansas

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds: +30000

Texas Tech

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Tipico Odds: +4000

West Virginia

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds: +3000

Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds: +1500

TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds: +1500

Baylor

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds: +600

Oklahoma State

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds: +550

Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds: +250

Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tipico Odds: +170

