Texas holds better odds than expected to win the Big 12 in 2022
Dave Aranda
Big 12 football will look much different this season than in years past.
Texas Tech, Oklahoma and TCU will be led by new head coaches, while Texas, West Virginia, Kansas State, Baylor, Oklahoma and a couple others will be fielding new faces at quarterback.
The two teams who participated in the Big 12 championship game last season will also look a bit different. Oklahoma State lost their top tier defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, to Ohio State shortly after the 2021 season concluded. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda chose to part ways with last year’s starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon this offseason in favor of redshirt sophomore Blake Shapen.
Needless to say, the Big 12 title is up for the taking.
As is nearly every year, however, Texas and Oklahoma still have the best odds to take home the conference title this season according to Tipico Sportsbook. Here’s the odds for each Big 12 team ahead of the 2022 season.
Kansas
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Tipico Odds: +30000
Texas Tech
John E. Moore III/Getty Images
Tipico Odds: +4000
West Virginia
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Tipico Odds: +3000
Kansas State
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa State
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Tipico Odds: +1500
TCU
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Tipico Odds: +1500
Baylor
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Tipico Odds: +600
Oklahoma State
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tipico Odds: +550
Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Tipico Odds: +250
Oklahoma
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Tipico Odds: +170
