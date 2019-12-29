Texas hires Ohio State assistant Mike Yurcich as new offensive coordinator

Mike Yurcich is moving from Ohio State to Texas.

Yurcich was named as Texas’ new offensive coordinator on Sunday, a day after Ohio State’s season ended with a 29-23 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Yurcich replaces Tim Beck, who was demoted to receivers coach for the team’s bowl game amidst a staff shakeup in Austin that also saw the dismissal of defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.

"I talked with a number of coaches as we tried to find the best fit at offensive coordinator, and Mike is a guy who really stood out," Texas coach Tom Herman said in a statement. "I've admired his work for many years, he's very highly regarded and respected in the coaching world, and in talking at length with him, I was extremely impressed with what he'll bring to our staff. He knows our conference well from his time at Oklahoma State and, including the run he had with Ohio State this year, has played a big part in some of the nation's best offenses for the past several years. All of that said, what impresses me most about him is how he works with and develops players and the creative ways he utilizes all of his weapons on offense."

Mike Yurcich spent one season in Columbus. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Yurcich was previously OC at Oklahoma State

Yurcich served as Ohio State’s pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019 after moving from Oklahoma State where he was the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator. He’ll also coach quarterbacks at Texas.

"When looking at offensive coordinator positions, Texas is a no-brainer career move," Yurcich said. "I'm excited to work with coach Herman and the entire staff. Having recruited the state of Texas, and having coordinated in the Big 12, I'm excited and proud to represent UT football as its next offensive coordinator."

Justin Fields threw for 41 touchdowns and three interceptions in 13 games in 2019 as Ohio State won the Big 12 and didn’t lose until Saturday night.

Oklahoma State averaged at least 38 points per game in five of Yurcich’s six seasons coordinating the team’s offense. Texas average 35 points per game in 2019 and 6.3 yards per play. But injuries at running back and wide receiver hindered the offense’s production.

Herman’s hire of Yurcich means he’ll have two coordinators with Ohio State ties in 2019. Herman replaced Orlando with former Rutgers coach Chris Ash. Herman and Ash worked together on Ohio State’s staff when the Buckeyes won the first College Football Playoff after the 2014 season.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

