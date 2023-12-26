Texas has highest average 2024 transfer class ranking

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has found success via the NCAA transfer portal.

Last offseason, Texas landed wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. The former Georgia player ended up being a crucial piece to the Longhorns success this season. The year prior, Sarkisian and his staff brought in starting quarterback Quinn Ewers.

As Texas prepares for the College Football Playoff, Sarkisian and his staff have targeted positions of need through the portal. With Mitchell and fellow wide receiver Xavier Worthy likely to enter the NFL draft, the Longhorns landed Houston wide receiver Matthew Golden.

On the defensive side of the ball, Texas brought in defensive back Andrew Mukuba from Clemson and UTSA edge Trey Moore.

Although only bringing in three players via the portal, Texas has the highest average player rating in the 2024 transfer portal class rankings via 247Sports. The Longhorns have a 92.67 average grade. Georgia follows closely behind, followed by Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Missouri.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire