Texas High School State Rodeo Finals: state champions win in phenomenal ways

ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – There were some fast times and hard falls at this year’s Texas High School Rodeo State Finals. Today concluded with the short round. The top 15 competitors in each category, had one more chance to qualify for nationals, and only the top four riders advanced. Here are some state champions that won gold in phenomenal ways.

Kash Lloyd from Cleburne owned his category the entire way. Another successful ride boosted his entire score to 227 points, which was 32 more than second.

Avery Fogelle took the lead in Breakaway Roping, but there was one rider left. With the pressure on, Kate Reynolds lassoed that calf in 2.26 Seconds. Stealing the victory and winning the state championship.

Ty Neal is a master at steer wrestling. The defensive end from Joaquin, TX never took longer than 5 seconds to drive stock to the ground. His commanding streak continued. A time of 4.21 shattered everyone. Neal’s overall total was over two seconds faster than the best of the rest.

Ty Neal said, “It just paid off all the hard work, all the all the endless nights and the practice being staying up till probably 4:00 in the morning, just practicing and it just all paid off. I got to thank my dad and my sponsors and everything. Everybody, just everybody that helped me out. And God, mostly.”

Then came Saddle Bronc, and Ethan Cart was the cowboy that out perfromed them all.

A high 77 score on the short round brought a total of 230.5 points to claim the Saddle Bronc State Championship.

Ethan Cart said, “When I showed up, had a had a horse drawn that hadn’t been bucked all week, and asked a couple of guys about it and they said it was a good one. And it didn’t really matter to me today. I knew coming in this round, whatever I drew, I had to, I had to be the man and ride him. So, I figured if I just did my job, the horse do her job, and it all lined up perfectly.

I prayed to God, and he answered my prayers. So, I’m just so thankful and so blessed to be able to get three in a row and be the champ.”

Every champ joins Team Texas in nationals for the quest of a ninth title for the juggernaut program.

