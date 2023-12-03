Texas High School Football Playoffs: 2023 State Semifinal schedules, scores

The state semifinal round has arrived for the Texas High School football playoffs, and for the Class A six-man squads the state championship games have been set.

For the 11-man squads, this is the penultimate round on the way to a state championship game and also pits teams from different regions against each and sometimes shows the contrast in how different regions play the game.

Here's a look at this week's matchups

CLASS 6A

DIVISION I

North Crowley (14-0) vs. Duncanville (13-0), TBA

Galena Park North Shore (14-0) vs. Austin Westlake (14-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville's The Pfield

DIVISION II

Southlake Carroll (13-1) vs. DeSoto (13-0), TBA

Humble Summer Creek (13-1) vs. Cibolo Steele (13-1), 5 p.m. Saturday at Waco's McLane Stadium

CLASS 5A

DIVISION I

Aledo (14-0) vs. Forney (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midlothian ISD Stadium

Smithson Valley (13-1) vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (12-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi's Buccaneer Stadium

DIVISION II

Frisco Emerson (12-2) vs. South Oak Cliff (12-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco's Ford Center

Port Neches-Groves (13-1) vs. Liberty Hill (10-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress' Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

CLASS 4A

DIVISION I

Decatur (10-4) vs. Anna (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton's Collins Stadium

Tyler Chapel Hill (12-2) vs. San Antonio Davenport (11-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco's McLane Stadium

DIVISION II

Glen Rose (10-4) vs. Gilmer (11-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper's Children's Health Stadium

Bellville (14-0) vs. Wimberley (14-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville's The Pfield

CLASS 3A

DIVISION I

Brock (11-3) vs. Malakoff (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco's Ford Center

Franklin (13-1) vs. Edna (11-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cypress' Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

DIVISION II

Canadian (14-0) vs. Gunter (14-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene's Wildcat Stadium

Daingerfield (11-3) vs. Tidehaven (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at New Canye's Randall Reed Stadium

CLASS 2A

DIVISION I

Stratford (14-0) vs. Tolar (13-1), 5 p.m. Thursday, Vernon's Lion Stadium

Timpson (14-0) vs. Ganado (12-2), 7 p.m Thursday at Shenadoah's Woodforest Bank Stadium

DIVISION II

Sunray (12-2) vs. Albany (14-0), 6 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock's Lowrey Field

Mart (14-0) vs. Chilton (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Belton's Crusader Stadium

CLASS A SIX-MAN

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

DIVISION I

Westbrook vs. Gordon, 11 a.m.

DIVISION II

Oglesby vs. Benjamin, 2 p.m.

