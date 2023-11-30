Texas High School Football: Playoff predictions for Miller, Sinton and Refugio

It's the state quarterfinal round of the Texas high school football playoffs.

Here is a look at the three games involving Coastal Bend squads, plus predictions from the Caller-Times sports staff.

Miller at Brownsville Veterans Memorial

When: 7 p.m. Froday

Where: Sams Memorial Stadium, W. Jefferson at 1st St., Brownsville

Records: Miller 13-0, 1st in District 14-5A Division I; Brownsville Veterans Memorial 11-2, 1st in District 16-5A Division I

Last week: Brownsville Veterans Memorial 45, PSJA North 28; Miller 51, Victoria West 48

Players to watch: Miller — QB Trevor Long (3,538 yards, 56 TDs passing), RB Broderick Thomas (2,222 yards, 27 TDs rushing), WR-RB Corey Holmes (881 yards, 19 TDs receiving; 679 yards, 8 TDs rushing), WR-DB Jaedyn Brown (658 yards, 7 TDs receiving, LB Delson Cavaness (144 tackles, 4.5 sacks), LB Lamarcus Cullum (131 tackles, 8.5 sacks); Brownsville Veterans Memorial — QB Michael Montoya (1,003 yards, 15 TDs passing), RB Alvin Trevillion (1,376 yards, 10 TDs), RB Gilbert Trillo (671 yards, 12 TDs)

Live coverage: Quinton Martinez on X (@qmartinez)

Quinton Martinez: Miller fell short in the quarterfinals in 2019, and the Bucs make amends advancing to the semifinals for the first time in 60 years. Miller 42, Brownsville Veterans Memorial 31

Len Hayward: The Bucs get it done, but it won't be easy. Miller 49, Brownsville Vets 47

Rey Castillo: Miller's momentum from last week's win will carry over into Friday's matchup with the Chargers. Miller 49, Brownsville Veterans Memorial 35

4A DIVISION II

Sinton vs. Wimberley

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: San Antonio Southwest Legacy Stadium, 495 SW Verano Pkwy, Von Ormy, Texas 78073

Records: Sinton 10-2, 1st in 15-4A Division II; Wimberley 13-0, 1st in 13-4A Division II

Last week: Sinton 50, Navarro 14; Wimberley 63, Ingleside 14

Players to watch: Sinton, RB Derek Garcia (1,812 yards, 18 TDs rushing); QB Triston Handson (1,780 yards, 25 TDs passing; 626 yards, 12 TDs rushing), WR Jacoby James (836 yards, 13 TDs receiving), WR Colby Hesseltine (40 tackles, 8 sacks), LB Aidan Moody (65 tackles, 5 sacks), DB Rob Thomas (53 tackles, 7 INT), WR Nick Flores; Wimberley, QB Cody Stoever

Live coverage: Rey Castillo on X (@reycastillo361)

Predictions

Quinton Martinez: Sinton is peaking at the right time. The Pirates will be no pushover, but the Texans' experience gives them the edge. Wimberley 35, Sinton 27

Rey Castillo: If any team in Region IV can find a way to upend the Texans, it's Sinton. Sinton 42, Wimberley 38

Len Hayward: The Pirates will hang tough for a while but the Texans offense will just be too much. Wimberley 34, Sinton 21

2A DIVISION I

Refugio vs. Ganado

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Victoria Memorial Stadium, 3001 Miori Ln, Victoria, TX 77901

Records: Refugio 12-1, 1st in 15-2A Division I; Ganado 11-2, 2nd in 15-2A Division I

Last week: Refugio 42, Weimar 14; Ganado 50, Holland 22

Players to watch: Refugio, RB-LB Jordan King; QB Kelan Brown; WR-DB Ernest Campbell; WR-DB Isaiah Avery

Live coverage: Quinton Martinez on X (@qmartinez)

Predictions

Quinton Martinez: Refugio is too experienced in the postseason for a letdown at this stage. Ganado will scrap for a while before Bobcats pull away. Refugio 40, Ganado 13

Rey Castillo: Refugio is still too much for Ganado. Bobcats run away with this one in the second half. Refugio 56, Ganado 24

Len Hayward: The Bobcats' train will keep on rolling but this one will be closer than expected. Refugio 48, Ganado 24

