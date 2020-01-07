Texas high school title game at AT&T Stadium draws larger crowd than most bowl games

The Texas 6A Division I state championship game last month drew nearly 48,000 fans, more than nearly 70 percent of all bowl games played so far. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Texas high school football has a reputation for being larger than life.

This year, it has the numbers to back that up.

The Class 6A Division I state championship game between Galena Park North Shore and Duncanville had 47,818 fans in attendance last month at AT&T Stadium, according to the Dallas Morning News.

That’s more than nearly 70 percent of all college bowl games played so far.

Nobody loves high school football like Texas. ❤️ 🏈



The game beat out several notable matchups so far, too, including both the Outback Bowl — which had just more than 45,600 fans on hand for No. 16 Minnesota’s win against No. 9 Auburn — and the Camping World Bowl — which had nearly 47,000 fans in attendance for No. 14 Notre Dame’s win against Iowa State.

In total, the Galena Park North Shore-Duncanville matchup beat out 27 of the 39 overall bowl games held so far this year heading into Monday night’s LendingTree Bowl. While figures from that Louisiana-Miami (Ohio) contest aren’t yet out, attendance at that bowl game hasn’t topped more than 33,000 people in the past five years.

The Class 6A Division II title game at AT&T Stadium last month drew a crowd of 35,278 people, according to the Dallas Morning News, which beat out 19 bowl games played so far. Of the 12 total state championship games held at the Dallas Cowboys’ iconic stadium, an average of 18,125 people attended.

So, if it wasn’t abundantly clear before now, it seems like everything really is bigger in Texas.

