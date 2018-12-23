Texas high school championship game ends with insane Hail Mary at AT&T Stadium

A Texas high school championship game ended with an insane Hail Mary play on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

High school football in Texas isn’t like high school football in the rest of the country.

The Class 6A Division I state championship game between Duncanville and North Shore — two teams ranked Nos. 5 and 6 in the nation, respectively — on Saturday night in front of nearly 50,000 fans at AT&T Stadium proved that yet again.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With time expired on the clock and down by one, North Shore quarterback Demetrius Davis launched up one last deep desperation pass from the Cowboys logo at midfield to the end zone.

Somehow, wide receiver AJ Carter jumped up and hauled in the pass between three different Duncanville defenders, making the catch to give North Shore the improbable 41-36 win.

Just watch the final play unfold.

Hail Mary to win the state title! 🙌🤯 (via @FOXSportsSW) pic.twitter.com/MpCkWyI1Nv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 23, 2018





This is how the Texas 6A state title was just won. Holy crap!!!! pic.twitter.com/2VwISaKQpN — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) December 23, 2018





And from the side angle in slow motion.

Can you imagine making THIS play to win the state title? pic.twitter.com/LQd6sYrDxA — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 23, 2018





Story continues

North Shore won its third state championship with the win, completing a perfect 16-0 season that no player — or anyone at the game in Arlington — will forget anytime soon.

Texas high school football wins again.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Lakers in driver’s seat to pair LeBron, A.D.

• Steelers’ Smith-Schuster tells fantasy owners he’s playing

• ’Miami Miracle’ football up for auction; price will be steep

• Man United rolls in first post-Mourinho match, and that’s no coincidence

