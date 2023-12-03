Texas head to SEC with rout of Oklahoma State in conference title game

Dec. 2—College football fans saw the gap between a top SEC team and the Big 12's best in last season's national championship game. One could argue the same was on display Saturday in Arlington.

Texas throttled Oklahoma State 49-21 in its last Big 12 game to win the conference crown. Whether the game was over when Texas went up 7-0 or when its players got off the bus, the Longhorns took little time to show they belong in a different league than the Cowboys.

They'll rightfully play in the SEC next year, but for now, they hope their dominance is enough to get them in the College Football Playoff.

"Hopefully, when people kind of look at the totality of the body of work, it's not just about the record; it's about the quality of the team," coach Steve Sarkisian said. "And I think that's the intent of theCollege Football Playoff, is putting the four best teams in that playoff. Do we think we're one of those four? Sure, we do."

The Texas offense, which rolled up a Big 12 Championship Game record 662 yards, didn't punt until the third quarter — long after viewers at home flipped the channel over to something more entertaining, like the MAC championship.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers set a career-high mark for passing yards (452) and became the first player in the game's history to throw four touchdown passes in one half.

"I thought Quinn was lights out today, and the biggest thing today was when the first read was there, he was throwing the ball really accurately and guys were making plays," Sarkisian said. "I think there's always that calming factor when your starting quarterback is in there. So to get him back for the last four was big."

Texas' romp stands as an example of how far the program, which for the better part of a decade was mocked for being "back," separated itself from the rest of the Big 12.

For Oklahoma State, it served as a standard for where it needs to go to become a conference champion and a contender in the 12-team playoff picture next season.

Coach Mike Gundy seemed to think the margin is thin.

"I would guess that team can play with anybody in the country right now just from what I saw live," Gundy said. "And if we would've got a couple breaks early, we'd have been able to punch back and kind of stay in the same ballgame and we didn't get those breaks, so it was a tough situation for us."

Would the Cowboys have been more competitive if the pass interference against Rashod Owens was called on their first possession? Or if Shea Freibaum's kick return interference didn't set the Longhorns up on the OSU 39-yard line on their second touchdown drive?

Sure, but a penalty here or an Alan Bowman overthrow to an open Jaden Bray there wouldn't have made a 28-point difference.

Texas had a better game plan and better players to execute it.

Sarkisian called a terrific game from a playbook that included a double flea flicker and a wide-open touchdown pass to T'Vondre Sweat — the 360-pound Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

"They told me I was going to get the touchdown, and it happened," Sweat said. "We (practiced) it Thursday, and coach told me that that was going to be the first play we call when we get in goal line. He wasn't lying."

It wasn't just the trick plays. Texas outgained Oklahoma State by 381 yards, had 20 more first downs, converted on 63 percent of its third downs and possessed the ball for 21 more minutes.

And defensively, Sarkisian boasted holding Ollie Gordon, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, to 34 yards. OSU contributed to shutting Gordon down — part by design and part out of necessity.

"We couldn't really get him established early, and I didn't really want to," offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. "We knew that they're very, very good inside in the tackle area, and we just kind of wanted to give it a second to maybe wear them down just a little bit before we started springing Ollie into action."

The Cowboys are now 0-3 in Big 12 play when Gordon has fewer than 20 carries. All season, Gundy and Dunn have said this team is not built to play one-dimensionally.

Texas and OSU could have played that game 10 times, and Texas would have won at least nine of them — maybe in nine different ways.

"We're a very complete football team," Sarkisian said. "We don't rely on one phase or one aspect on this team to win."

The Cowboys' path to victory was narrow — feed Gordon and keep the score low.

But it's nearly impossible to dictate a game against an elite SEC team.

That's who the Longhorns are, and that's why they're Big 12 champions.