What Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said during Big 12 Media Day

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, edge Ovie Oghoufo and running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson are currently in Arlington for Big 12 Media Days.

Texas’ group was the last slot scheduled at Big 12 Media Days. Baylor, Kansas, West Virginia, Kansas State and Oklahoma State concluded their interviews on Wednesday. Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Iowa State, TCU and Texas were the Thursday slots.

Much of the attention for numerous teams was centered around Texas and Oklahoma departing for the SEC and a potential Big 12 expansion. It’s still unclear when the Longhorns and Sooners will make the move, but many feel it could come as soon as the 2023 season.

Sarkisian fielded numerous questions from reporters throughout the day. In the few radio interviews prior to stepping up to the stand, Sarkisian touched on summer workouts, roster numbers and the newcomers on campus.

Here’s everything Sarkisian had to say on Thursday.

“Year 2 is always exciting when you takeover a program. When you come in in Year 1 there's so many things to instill. When you get into Year 2, now those things start to really come to life." – Texas HC @CoachSark @InsideTexas #Big12MediaDays #HookEm — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) July 14, 2022

Steve Sarkisian when asked about possibly protecting a QB versus a team like Alabama: "If I feel like I’ve got to protect players from playing against certain opponents, I’m in the wrong business or I’ve recruited the wrong kids. (1/2)" — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) July 14, 2022

Steve Sarkisian reiterates the brand of football he wants to play at #Texas. With 15 of the 35 new faces belonging in the trenches, Sarkisian says there is a physicality aspect that needs to be met to go along with the speed on the outside as he points to WR Brennen Thompson. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) July 14, 2022

Steve Sarkisian on Big 12 Radio on @SXMCollege: "When you look at our 85 scholarships, 57 of those kids are freshmen or sophomores. Were a very young team." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) July 14, 2022

Steve Sarkisian: "I’m excited for Quinn (Ewers) because he’s a humble guy. He’s simple. He’s a humble guy. He’s a good teammate. He puts in the work. There’s no doubt he wants to be the starting QB at Texas. Hudson (Card) feels the same way." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) July 14, 2022

Sark: "We have 35 new scholarship players on our roster this year. Seven of those are transfers. 28 are freshmen. Ten of those freshmen were here in January." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) July 14, 2022

Steve Sarkisian also said on Big 12 now on @SXMCollege that Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey's transfer from JMU could create an ability for DeMarvion Overshown to play a different role "that could open up more versatility." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) July 14, 2022

Steve Sarkisian says on Big 12 radio on @SXMCollege that he noticed more buy-in in Bo Davis' D-line room. Also noted the importance of Ryan Watts' transfer to Texas. Also spoke about Jerrin Thompson at safety, moved from NB. Guilbeau and Barron playing NB. — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) July 14, 2022

"Getting Gary (Patterson) on board is something that has excited me the most about our offseason," Sark said. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) July 14, 2022

.@CoachSark: "I know we like to talk about the things that are wrong with our game right now, but there are a lot of things right with our game. The game of college football, the sport of college football is amazing." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) July 14, 2022

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said he didn't do a great job of developing the bond on the team that he'd like in year one. Didn't identify the leadership. Said a big point of emphasis has been bonding as a team this offseason. Said he has a tight-knit team — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) July 14, 2022

Steve Sarkisian on the defense: "I think (Pete) Kwiatkowski has done a fantastic job of, in year two, implementing our scheme. Talking to our players, and now they're really understanding the scheme, the system." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) July 14, 2022

.@CoachSark: "That freshman class is poised to do something special at the University of Texas." — Says those newcomers has created competition among 2022 class members and players already on the roster. — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) July 14, 2022

Texas’ Steve Sarkisian says Gary Patterson has been a “sounding board” for DC Pete Kwiatkowski so far this summer. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) July 14, 2022

Sark on his starting QB: "No, we haven't made a decision yet, but I don't think it will take quite as long as last fall took us. We'll see." — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) July 14, 2022

.@CoachSark: "I do think recruiting is about momentum. We've hit some momentum streaks over the last 18 months, and hopefully we can continue to have those momentum streaks throughout my time here." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) July 14, 2022

