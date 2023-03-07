Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian shares what his team must improve

Texas is in search of its first Big 12 championship since 2009. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian shed light on what it would take to accomplish that goal.

Sarkisian said the following about what he will prioritize for the team this season.

We need to be more efficient throwing the football … Defensively, (we need to) find ways to affect the quarterback.

The offensive talking point is apparent to everyone who watched the football team last season. Although I have seen enough of Texas’ signal-caller to know he can be special for Texas, there’s still plenty of room for Quinn Ewers to grow.

Steve Sarkisian is as dependent on Ewers’ success as athletic director Chris Del Conte’s legacy is dependent on Sarkisian’s success. It’s evident Sark understands the gravity of this season and the importance of getting the passing game up to par.

The defensive issues may not be as evident to the average fan. Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski did a tremendous job last season. Albeit, a recurring issue for his defense revolved around not playing tight enough coverage to give pass rushers time to get to the quarterback.

This season, we learned that Keondre Coburn was not only a capable, but an effective and disruptive threat up the middle. Texas needs to allow time for T’Vondre Sweat, Barryn Sorrell, Byron Murphy and Justice Finkley to get after the quarterback. If it can, the team could win as much with defense as it does on the offensive side.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire