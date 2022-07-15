Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian reflects on Nick Saban’s role in his career

On Thursday, Steve Sarkisian was asked about the opportunity to face Nick Saban. As you might expect, the Texas coach was effusive in his praise of his former head coach.

Sarkisian has the greatest respect for Nick Saban, and with good reason. Saban effectively saved his career.

After his rapid rise and fall as head coach of the USC Trojans, the face of college football helped Sarkisian exorcise personal demons and develop into the coach he was destined to become. Sarkisian confirmed that sentiment to the media present at AT&T Stadium.

“Without Nick Saban, I wouldn’t be sitting here today.”

Despite having the unenviable task of facing the sport’s greatest coach, Sarkisian looks forward to coaching against one of his heroes this season.

“Without Nick Saban I wouldn’t be sitting here today with y’all… I can’t wait to play #Alabama because of the discipline and commitment Coach Saban has with his players and the program…” – Steve Sarkisian on playing Alabama this year #Big12FB #Rolltide — Arielle Schafer (@arielle_schafer) July 14, 2022

During Saban’s tenure, the Crimson Tide have often made short work of their premier early-season opponents. Nevertheless, win or lose, Sarkisian will be reminded of the coach who revived his career.

